Education Legacy Admissions Obama

Students walk outdoors at Occidental College campus in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Occidental College is the latest school to end legacy admissions in the wake of a Supreme Court decision removing race from admissions decisions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

WASHINGTON — A California college where President Barack Obama started his undergraduate studies will no longer give special treatment to the children of alumni.

Occidental College, a private liberal arts school in Los Angeles, is the latest school to end legacy admissions in the wake of a Supreme Court decision removing race from college admissions decisions.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.