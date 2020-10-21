Hundreds of cars filled the Citizens Bank Park parking lots Thursday evening for a drive-in rally for the Biden-Harris campaign, with the star attraction being former President Barack Obama.
North Philadelphia resident Mary Wade said she was excited to attend the event but even more excited to see the keynote speaker, Obama, the nation's first Black commander in chief.
"I will do anything to energize the campaign, you know, and certainly President Obama energizes as a campaign," she said.
West Philadelphia resident Sozi Tulante was front and center at the rally with his two young daughters, 9-year-oldSengele and 7-year-old Zolana, because he said it was the right thing to do.
"I have a poster of John Lewis. I remember before he passed he kept saying, 'You got to make sure our children know the sacrifices are made, so they can vote,' " he said in recalling the late congressman and civil rights icon.
"I take them voting every time I go. They got 'I Voted' stickers all over because we voted on Saturday. They came with me to drop off the ballot, because they can't take it for granted," the dad shared.
Mayor Jim Kenney set the tone for the rally, where attendees practiced social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I want to say something personal. Good thngs happen in Philadelphia not bad things. On November 3, good things are going to happen here when Joe Biden is elected president of the United States," Kenney said in reference to President Donald Trump's snipe during the first debate with his Democratic rival.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes shared his hopes for the upcoming election with the crowd.
"I want it all blue. The United States Senate has to be blue. The U.S. House of Representatives gotta be blue. The PA House has to be blue. The state senate has to be blue because it's all about the people," he said.
As a small black van carrying Obama pulled into the parking lot outside the baseball stadium in South Philadelphia, the crowd erupted in cheers that continued as he took the stage. The former president who served two terms before being replaced in 2017 by Republican Trump wasted no time getting into why he was here.
"We got 13 days -- 13 days until the most important election of our lifetimes," Obama told the crowd. "You don't have to wait for November 3 to cast your vote. This election requires all of us to do our part. What we do in these next 13 days will matter for decades to come."
