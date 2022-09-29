New York City schools announced Thursday they would allow middle schools to consider academics in admitting students to some of the city’s most sought-after programs, unraveling pandemic-era rules aimed at injecting racial and economic diversity into a segregated system.
High schools would also rely more heavily on merit and less on the luck of a lottery under the new plan, reversing the previous administration’s direction as a new mayor takes command of the nation’s largest school system.
Mayor Eric Adams and his schools chief, David C. Banks, have made clear they want to reward merit in admissions decisions, and backers say this is critical to retaining privileged families who will leave the public schools if their children are not placed on campuses they say are equipped to serve them best.
“This process, I think, will ensure more top-tier students, students who achieve, will get into the schools of their choice,” Banks said Thursday. Students who work hard, he said, “deserve to be rewarded for that.”
Also under the new rules, a smaller group of top students will qualify for a lottery into the most sought-after high schools. And for middle school, the city’s 32 districts will have the option of bringing back admission criteria that advantage those with the best grades or other metrics. Each district will make its own decision after gathering input, though they have only a few weeks before final rules are put in place in late October.
Critics argue these policies box out many Black, Latino and low-income students from top schools and drive segregation in the city schools.
“Competitive admission methods that are built on the premise of exclusivity have no place in public school systems that are meant to serve all students,” read a statement from the advocacy group New York Appleseed. The decision, it said, will “take us a step backward in fulfilling a promise to provide students with inclusive, equitable, and integrated schools.”
Asked about this concern, Banks said at a news conference that he rejects the premise that Black and Latino students cannot compete and succeed with higher standards.
Lucas Liu, president of the Community Education Council in District 3, in Manhattan, said he expects a fierce debate and hopes academic criteria will be restored for some of the middle schools in the area. Parents who don’t want that need not apply, he said.
“Nobody should be trying to tell another parent what type of education their kid should be getting,” said Liu, who is also co-president of Place NYC, a parent group that advocates for merit-based admissions. “We have to accept kids are at different abilities at different levels.”
Across the country, similar debates have raged over the value of racially diverse schools and classrooms against the advantages of rewarding top students with access to elite schools and advanced courses.
In San Francisco, admissions into the elite Lowell High School were converted from merit-based into a lottery. As in New York, though, the change was reversed — in this case, after several school board members were recalled, in part over this issue.
In northern Virginia, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology also shifted from merit-based admissions to a lottery, a move that is being challenged in court and has faced resistance from the Republican governor and his administration.
Elsewhere, schools have worked to dismantle academic sorting at the classroom level, eliminating or reducing tracking of students into regular and honors-level classes.
In New York, the debate is particularly fiery because students are required to apply to middle and high school, and before the pandemic, about a third of the city’s 900 middle and high schools included requirements for admission — such as grades, test scores, attendance and behavior records. Those measures tended to favor the most privileged students, who were also most likely to be White or Asian. These applicants flocked to schools that had the best academic reputations.
That system was largely converted into a lottery under Mayor Bill de Blasio.
For high school, applicants were put into tiers based on their grades. But the top tier included about 60% of all students, who had the first crack at the top schools. Competitive schools drew acceptances randomly from this group.
Critics said that because so many students qualified for the top tier, there was almost no reward for those who worked hardest in middle school. But supporters were buoyed because some schools grew more racially and economically diverse.
Now, under the new system announced Thursday, it will be harder to get into the top tier, though once in that group, it will still be a lottery. To get into the top tier, students must be in the top 15% of their school or of the city overall, and they must have at least a 90% on grades.
