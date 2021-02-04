A group of 119 nurses is calling for all school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening school buildings.
The certified school nurses sent a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Tom Farley, City Council members and the Board of Education urging them to take urgent action to vaccine all school staff.
“In order to stop community transmission of COVID-19, a high percentage of the population must be vaccinated,” the letter said.
“Every person who receives the vaccine brings us closer to that goal. While many school nurses were happy to have the opportunity to receive the vaccine ourselves, this opportunity needs to be extended to all school based staff immediately. Vaccinating a single person in a school does not provide the needed community-level immunity and does not protect our co-workers, students or their families.”
The letter said many questions remain, including the susceptibility of the COVID-19 variants to the vaccine, unresolved ventilation concerns and other safety concerns in the schools.
The letter comes as Philly schools are slated to resume some in-classroom learning on Feb. 22 for pre-k through second grade students. Teachers will begin returning to schools on Feb. 8 to prepare for the arrival of students.
Emily Seiter, a nurse at Alexander K. McClure Elementary School, said it would be "irresponsible" to open schools without the additional layer of protection provided by a vaccine.
She acknowledged that while some staff members may not be ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important that they have the option.
“People need to have the option,” Seiter said. “The more people who get vaccinated, the higher the community level immunity is going to be.”
Lauren Cox, a city spokesperson said neither the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the City of Philadelphia's guidance for schools requires vaccination prior to the return of in-person learning.
"Dozens of schools in Philadelphia have been open and operating without evidence of major issues or increased transmission of COVID-19 with the student or staff populations," she said in an e-mailed statement.
"Getting our teachers vaccinated remains a priority for the City, but we do not believe that it should delay the return of limited in-person education, so long as all other guidance and precautionary measures are being followed. As both the mayor and Dr. Farley have shared before, getting young children in particular back to school is critical to their cognitive development and mental health.”
Meanwhile, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan has called for the city to appoint a third party who will determine whether buildings are suitable for a return.
"School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, and I am unable to assure their safety for re-occupancy. It's that simple," Jordan said in a news release.
"Health and safety of the educators and students of Philadelphia is paramount."
He said despite ongoing discussions with the School District, he does not believe that safety conditions outlined by a memorandum of understanding between the union and the district have been met.
"As such, I have called for the intervention of the neutral third party, as indicated by our negotiated agreement," Jordan said.
"Data is missing and incomplete. And the data that we do have is troubling. Entire schools have maximum occupancy of zero according to air balancing reports."
"We have repeatedly asked for real, concrete solutions, and instead have been presented with a dangerous window-fan installation program that further jeopardizes the health and safety of our educators and young people," he said.
"This 'solution' is offensive, and it speaks volumes about the overall approach to reopening buildings at all costs. There's nothing 'good faith' about this."
"Quite frankly I am disgusted that the District would continue forward with a path towards reopening buildings that again puts my dedicated members in harm's way, and in just a few short weeks, will put Philadelphia's children in harm's way," he said.
Last fall, more than 9,000 pre-k to second grade families opted for the hybrid model when asked by District administrators how they wanted their child to transition back to school buildings.
"When given the opportunity, only one third of eligible students chose the hybrid option," Jordan said.
"I suspect that the District's abysmal track record in dealing with their ongoing facilities crisis plays an important factor in many family's decisions to remain virtual at this time."
"Make no mistake: my members want to be in school buildings doing the job they love- when it is safe to do so. And right now, it's not," he said.
District administrators have previously stated that once vaccines become available they will continue to slowly phase more students into school buildings.
