Election 2022 Tropical Weather

FILE - Voters exit the polls after casting their ballots on the first day of early voting at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2022. Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday, Nov. 6, where possible as a potential tropical system threatens the state on Election Day. The Palm Beach County elections supervisor, Wendy Sartory Link, said voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

 Greg Lovett

The Associated Press

