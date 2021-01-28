Yeadon is now home to the long-awaited Delaware County Wellness Center.
Yeadon Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins said the health center represents a significant investment in the community.
“Communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID, which has showed the inequities of health care,” he said. “So for the health center to be located in Yeadon it’s a major boon for our community and for people of color.”
Hepkins said this marks the first major investment made in the borough in more than 20 years.
“Yeadon is back on the map as a major borough in Delaware County and it’s worth investing in because that is where the population center and the people who are in need lies,” he said. “I’m just proud as the mayor that this happened under our tenure. I think it’s a feather in our cap that our hard work paid off.”
The 11,235-square foot center located at 125 Chester Avenue is easily accessible to public transportation and lies in close proximity to elder care facilities and two major hospitals.
The center, which currently offers COVID-19 testing and vaccines, will eventually serve as the hub of the county’s health department.
People who live or work in Delaware County can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine by completing a form online. Residents 65 and older, and those 16 to 64 years old with certain medical conditions are eligible for the vaccination under Phase 1A.
With more than 565,000 residents, Delaware County is the largest county, not only in Pennsylvania but in the entire country, without a County Health Department.
The Delaware County Council has spent the past year working to create a County Health Department and wellness center.
“We have made enormous progress since we officially began this process a year ago, and that is a testament to the hard work of those inside and outside of government who have assisted us,” Delaware County Council Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said in a news release.
“In the coming months, we will continue to aggressively move forward with our timeline and plans to launch the Delaware County Health Department in January 2022.”
The county has been holding listening sessions with community members. Meetings will continue with municipal managers, colleges and universities, public and private schools, non-profit organizations, the NAACP branches, the Black Caucus, business leaders and religious institutions.
