The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has launched an action plan to improve maternal health and help Black mothers.
The initiative comes as the U.S. has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world with 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. In 2018, 658 women died in the U.S. as a result of pregnancy or its complications. Nationally, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related causes than white women.
“Maternal mortality should be a ‘never’ event,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a news statement.
“We now have laid out a plan for all Americans to work together to cut maternal deaths dramatically and improve the long-term health of mothers and their children.”
The new action plan seeks to reduce the maternal mortality rate by 50%, reduce low-risk cesarean delivery rate by 25% and achieve blood pressure control in 80% of women of reproductive age with hypertension by 2025.
The plan was accompanied by a call to action from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
"As a husband, father, son, and the nation’s doctor, the health of America’s mothers means everything to me," he said in a statement.
"We cannot truly improve maternal health—until we acknowledge the fact that women of color are at a greater risk of harm related to childbirth."
The initiative is being hailed by Saleemah McNeil, who leads the Pennsylvania-based Oshun Family Center, an organization that partners with doulas to become trained for perinatal mood disorders.
“I think it’s pretty aggressive and I’m excited about it,” she said.
“A lot of the work that I do is around these same goals and I’ve always had a mission and a vision to be able to have an impact on very similar outcomes like reducing maternal mortality, reducing cardiovascular disease and maintaining blood pressure.”
“I’m really excited that this is the plan and five years seems like an appropriate time frame in order to implement and see some of these outcomes come to fruition.”
McNeil underwent a harrowing experience when she gave birth to her son almost 15 years ago.
Doctors at the hospital determined that she had preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure.
"It was a very traumatic experience because I wasn't informed on the things that could happen or were actually happening to me as they were coming down the pipeline," McNeil said.
McNeil was placed under local anesthesia for delivery and she underwent a Caesarean section. Her son was born healthy, but weeks after McNeil went home from the hospital she experienced mood swings.
“Although I had a support system, I just feel like I wasn’t fully prepared," she said.
"After spending nine days in the hospital, I was still very much so in need of monitoring for my blood pressure.”
McNeil’s overall experience led her to become a reproductive psychotherapist. She often encounters clients that have high blood pressure and postpartum depression.
“One symptom that exacerbates your hypertension is stress, so if you’re not working through your stressors and utilizing positive coping skills it is counteractive with each other,” McNeil said.
McNeil said she thinks that the action plan is long overdue. The plan provides a roadmap for addressing risk factors before and during pregnancy, improving the quality of and access to maternity and postpartum care, and supporting a research agenda to fill gaps in current evidence.
The initiative commits HHS to investing in workforce development, such as funds for health care providers serving the most vulnerable women, efforts to strengthen rural maternal care delivery and scholarships to educate midwives.
Sara Jann, public policy director for the Maternity Care Coalition, said the comprehensive plan reflects much of the work currently being done throughout Pennsylvania to impact maternal outcomes.
"All of this work takes money and it takes resources," she said.
"There is a lot that the federal government could do really give this report some real legs."
Jann works on Pennsylvania's Prenatal Quality Collaborative which advocates for doula reimbursement, comprehensive behavioral health and services and Medicaid coverage expansion.
She said it's important that HHS expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum women from 60 to 365 days after birth.
"Nearly have of the births in the U.S. are financed by Medicaid so if you're looking to improve maternal health outcomes Medicaid is a very important place to start," Jann said.
"The maternal health outcomes and disparities between Black and white women are dramatic and completely unacceptable. Making sure that women of color and women who are on Medicaid have access to the absolute best care and quality is really the first place we need to start when we're thinking about these issues."
