NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday nominated an executive with the United Negro College Fund to become New Jersey's next higher education secretary.
In making the announcement, Murphy said Brian Bridges "has the vision and experience needed to put a college education within reach for more students."
Bridges is vice president of research and member engagement at UNCF. He also leads the group's initiative to improve job placement outcomes. Before joining UNCF, Bridges was vice provost for diversity, access and equity at Ohio University.
Bridges said he was humbled and looked forward to working with leaders across the state to "develop and refine policies and practices that further improve student success."
Bridges was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in Beaufort, South Carolina.
If approved by the Democrat-led state Senate, Bridges would succeed Zakiya Smith-Ellis, who Murphy named as a top policy adviser in June.
Bridges leads UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI) and the Institute for Capacity Building. He serves as UNCF’s chief research officer, principal editor and contributor for FDPRI’s publications and the manager of internal and external projects involving capacity building, evaluation and assessment. Bridges also leads the UNCF Career Pathways Initiative, a project funded by the Lilly Endowment, to improve job placement outcomes at HBCUs and PBIs.
Prior to his stint at UNCF and Ohio University, Bridges was associate director of the Center for Advancement of Racial and Ethnic Equity at the American Council on Education and held various roles, including associate director, at the National Survey of Student Engagement. While at NSEE, he managed a million-dollar subcontract for the Building Engagement and Attainment of Minority Students project, a national initiative funded by Lumina Foundation to assist minority-serving institutions use of NSSE results for institutional improvement. In addition, he has served on numerous panels and advisory committees on issues related to HBCUs, learning environments at minority-serving institutions and success factors for African American college students at predominantly white institutions.
Bridges earned his doctorate in higher education administration from Indiana University-Bloomington, a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and a bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University.
