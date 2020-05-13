New hotline for residents to get medication
The Philadelphia Association of Retail Druggists (PARD), an association of independent community pharmacies headquartered in Philadelphia, has launched a toll-free telephone hotline to help patients that are having problems obtaining their prescription medications.
As a result of Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order, many vulnerable Philadelphians may be unable to pick up their prescription drugs at their neighborhood pharmacies.
The hotline helps patients connect with a local pharmacy that could deliver their prescriptions to their homes free of charge.
Participating pharmacies include Philadelphia Pharmacy in Kensington; Friendly Pharmacy in Kensington; Rapoport Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia; Mill Street Pharmacy in Bristol; Mats Pharmacy in Croydon; Eric’s Rx Shop in Horsham; Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville; and Gladwyne Pharmacy in Gladwyne.
The hotline is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily by calling (215) 934-9412.
Mazzoni Center adds COVID-19 testingMazzoni Center, Philadelphia’s leading health center focused on the needs of the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community, has added COVID-19 testing to the services patients can access.
Testing is limited to the center’s patients who meet Center for Disease Control criteria but also for people who need testing to return to work or otherwise do not meet current criteria for other locations.
COVID testing will be part of Mazzoni Center’s drive thru/walk up program MazzoniGo which was developed in response to the coronavirus outbreak and allows the center to provide outside lab services (immunizations, shots that can be given in the arm, oral swabs, swab drop off and finger stick tests) to further limit patient/staff exposure.
CHOP launches urgent care video visits for familiesIn light of COVID-19, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is offering Urgent Care video visits for families who want to seek care and advice of a CHOP pediatrician directly from their home.
Video visits are available for any child, adolescent or teen up to the age of 21 who live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York. The child does not need to be a current CHOP patient to have a video visit with CHOP Urgent Care.
The visits are helpful for complaints of rash, fever, seasonal allergies, sore throat, minor injuries (sprains and strains), eye problems (pink eye, conjunctivitis), bites and stings, or to determine the need for COVID-19 testing.
Bebashi receives MAC Cosmetics VIVA Glam grantBebashi — Transition to Hope, a provider of sexual health education and screening; hunger relief and medical and social services, has received a $15,000 grant from MAC Cosmetics VIVA Glam.
MAC launched VIVA Glam in 1994 at the height of the HIV epidemic to make a difference in the lives of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.
Bebashi was awarded the VIVA Glam grant to help support services they offer clients and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will go toward acquiring more protective gear for the organization’s staff and clients, supporting daily operations and its food pantry, which has seen a 200% increase in patrons due to the pandemic.
Delta Dental of California launches loan program
Delta Dental of California, which offers comprehensive oral health care coverage to more than 36 million members, has launched a $200 million loan program that will provide economic assistance and post-COVID-19 pandemic relief for its independent provider network.
Lendeavor, a leading digital lender that provides financial solutions to healthcare practices, will manage the program. The loan assistance program offers interest subsidies, principal deferment, business loan refinancing and working capital. The program is available to independent network providers in Delta Dental of California’s operating areas of Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
For information visit https://www.lendeavor.com/apply/refinance-delta-dental
Compiled by Ayana Jones
