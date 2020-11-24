Black educators concerned with addressing racial inequities and biases facing Black founded and led charter schools announced their intent to improve outcomes for such schools with the launch of the African American Charter Schools Coalition (AACSC), in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
Elected officials and community leaders said they’ve intimately witnessed Black founded and led charter schools suffer, and sometimes fail, from inadequate resources, non-expansions, and school closures, and that the educational and social well-being of Black children is at stake. Their stated purpose is to create a “non-biased system of charter oversight, renewal, and expansion.”
According to a statement, the Coalition has identified 22 African American founded and led public charter schools and 21 are a part of this newly formed group representing over 13,000 children and working class families.
“For over 20 years, Black founded and led schools have succeeded in providing a high quality, culturally rich educational program for students that celebrates a child’s heritage and ethnicity, but we have also suffered [many times silently] through the process of just existing and being recognized as an important part of the educational landscape here in Philadelphia. Our schools have collectively dealt with racism, discrimination, inequity, and biases when it comes to our schools’ oversight, expansion renewal, and funding opportunities,” ,” said Dr. Naomi Johnson Booker, an AACSC founding member and chief executive officer and founder of Global Leadership Academy Charter School.
“And many times when schools have spoken up, there has been retaliation. Today, the Black founded and led schools who are still here have come together, united to say - enough is enough. We are done being silent. We are done being treated unequally, and we are done sitting on the sidelines with no support and no action. Today, we are here to announce that our schools have collectively come together, united in one voice to form the AACSC and to announce the Black Schools Matter Campaign.”
City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. and City Councilman At-Large Isaiah Thomas confirmed the educators’ views, based on their own experiences.
Jones shared, without naming names, the story of a charter school he said should have been expanded and was not, while another, where students were exposed to heroine, did not see a challenge to their charter at all.
“I stand with you," he said. "It’s a cause worth fighting for. These aren’t things of your imagination,” said Jones. “I have seven African-American run charter schools in my district. That would be something I would tout except for the fact that I used to have a dozen and that many of them were closed on unfair comparisons, apples to oranges comparisons. This must stop. You must unite… If Black lives matter, they have to matter also in our classroom.”
Observing that “87% of the charter schools that have been closed were Black and brown schools,”
Thomas spoke of his time in the Controller’s office and how he noticed the disparities in charter school closures.
“If the school [was] problematic, the school was given a corrective action plan to get back in good standing. The concern is…that the decision whether or not the institutions were meeting their corrective action plans were so subjective,” Thomas said. “When Black or brown institutions got a corrective action plan, the likelihood of them closing was significantly higher than their white counterpart, when there was no percentage of disproportionate action plans completed.”
Thomas continued that he would ask the controller’s office to do further research into these stats.
Sharif El-Mekki, founder of the Center for Black Educator Development, and a principal for more than 10 years of a charter school, also affirmed the need for the Coalition, stating that the range of issues faced by Black founded and led charter schools has to be confronted by a unified front.
“We must acknowledge that based on the racist way that schools are funded and other historic inequities based on race, Black-led and founded schools often have a lack of access to critical resources – resources that would allow us the capacity to do what we need to do, to build, improve, iterate, and innovate,” he said. “I am so excited that these Black-led and founded schools I stand here with today are [joining] together to support each other to ensure we have excellent schools ...the very schools our students need and deserve.”
The Coalition also announced the launch of their Black Schools Matter campaign.
“We are launching the Black Schools Matter Campaign to raise awareness and draw attention to the fact that there are inequities that exist between Black and white led schools and as Black founded and led schools, we have to correct misinformation, highlight what sets our schools apart from others, and demand equity when it comes to funding opportunities, renewal, and expansion,” said Dr. Stacy Phillips, an AACSC Founding Member.
In a statement, Phillips said the campaign’s goals are for the “District to acknowledge that African American charter schools are necessary and need to be a viable option for children and families in Philadelphia…a non-biased system of public charter oversight, renewal and expansion opportunities for our Black founded and led schools…,” a revamping of the charter office “so that there is fairness, transparency, and equity when it comes to evaluation, oversight and expansion,” and increased access to additional funding, resources and philanthropic support” for Black founded and led schools.
