The Federation of Black and Minority Businesses has been launched with the aim of economically empowering Philadelphia’s urban community.
“This has been decades in the making,” said the Rev. Michael Sloan, who is a co-founder of the FBMB.
The federation seeks to provide marketing assistance for minority-owned business and align resources, capital and job training to provide employment opportunities.
“There are organizations out there that help in these areas like the (African American) Chamber of Commerce, but from our perspective there is no one doing it with all the fronts that we’re working on,” Sloan said.
“This is unprecedented in terms of the collection of minds, businesses, churches and political parties that are coming together for one single purpose.”
Sloan and his group of business owners have partnered with local companies to help bring resources and jobs that he feels are lacking for inner-city youth.
The federation will offer job training programs in various areas including the construction, insurance and technology fields.
Darrell Choates Sr., the CEO of Choates G Contracting, a third-generation Black owned construction firm, looks forward to being able to employment opportunities.
“Our goal is to provide jobs for individuals that join the federation and also utilize the other corporations inside of the corporation for the administration and technical aspects,” said Choates, who is a FBMB co-founder.
“Instead of going outside of the federation, we can hire from within.”
Sloan said the federation will be encouraging major companies to do their due diligence and give back to the community.
"You just can't keep taking from our Black community," he said.
"You have a responsibility to give something back and if you do, we're going to acknowledge that you are doing it."
