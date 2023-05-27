Black Lives Matter-Finances

D'Zhane Parker, left, Cicley Gay, center, and Shalomyah Bowers pose for a portrait on May 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc., a national Black Lives Matter nonprofit, whose philanthropic fortunes grew almost overnight during historic racial justice protests three years ago, raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, new IRS tax filings show. Gay, board chair for the foundation, said the belt tightening was part of an effort to demonstrate that its stewards “have been responsible, proactive decision-makers of the people’s donations.” — AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

NEW YORK — A national Black Lives Matter nonprofit, whose philanthropic fortunes grew almost overnight during historic racial justice protests three years ago, raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, new IRS tax filings show.

That's significantly less than the $79 million in revenue reported in a previous tax filing of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. On Friday, the foundation said it expected that would be the case, given the unique factors surrounding the public response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

The Associated Press

