Judge to appoint ex-judge to review Giuliani raid
NEW YORK — A judge said Friday he was appointing a former federal judge to oversee a review of materials seized in raids on the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, who served as former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken announced in a brief written order that he was appointing Barbara Jones as “special master” in the review once she confirmed that she has no disqualifying conflict of interest. Shortly afterward, she submitted a declaration saying she had no conflicts.
In July 2016, Jones — who served as a Manhattan federal judge from 1995 to 2013 — joined the law firm Bracewell and Giuliani, which Giuliani himself had left six months earlier.
Trump counsel recounted
‘troubling events’
WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday that a nearly eight-hour interview with former President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer “shed new light on several troubling events” during his presidency, though it was unclear how Democrats would use the information long after investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia have concluded.
The closed-door interview, which came two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony, was originally part of Democrats’ efforts to investigate whether Trump tried to obstruct Justice Department investigations into his 2016 presidential campaign.
McGahn appeared Friday after an agreement was reached in court to sit for a transcribed interview behind closed doors, with his answers limited to information that had already been publicly released in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump and Russia. That report also came out in April 2019.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
