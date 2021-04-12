Explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent — La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate.
Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks.
“It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or death, but government officials were scrambling to respond to the latest eruption, which was even bigger than the first eruption that occurred Friday morning.
Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala deploy troops to lower migration
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily surge security forces to their borders in an effort to reduce the tide of migration to the U.S. border.
The agreement comes as the U.S. saw a record number of unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border in March, and the largest number of Border Patrol encounters overall with migrants on the southern border — just under 170,000 — since March 2001.
According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Mexico will maintain a deployment of about 10,000 troops, while Guatemala has surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border and Honduras deployed 7,000 police and military to its border. Guatemala will also set up 12 checkpoints along the migratory route through the country.
ADL demands Fox News fire Tucker Carlson
Last week on Fox News, Tucker Carlson argued that immigration to the United States would "dilute the political power" of Americans in a segment that also referenced "white replacement theory" - a discriminatory trope, often weaponized by white nationalists, suggesting that people of color are "replacing" White Americans.
The segment left the Anti-Defamation League urging Fox News to fire Carlson for his "open-ended endorsement of white supremacist ideology," the first time the group has made such a demand, according to the Associated Press.
On Sunday, Jonathan A. Greenblatt, chief executive and national director of the ADL, repeated those demands on CNN, slamming Carlson for his remarks and condemning the network's owners, the Murdoch family, for not immediately taking action.
"I think we've really crossed a new threshold when a major news network dismisses this or pretends like it isn't important," Greenblatt told to CNN's Brian Stelter. "This has deadly significance."
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
