House Democrat Rep. Clyburn fined $5K over screening
WASHINGTON — The No. 3 House Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, has been fined $5,000 after Capitol Police reported he avoided being screened before entering the House chamber, the House Ethics Committee said Friday.
The South Carolina congressman, 80, is serving his 15th term in the House. He has appealed the fine, the committee said in a statement.
Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined under security screening rules the House imposed this year after the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Three Republicans have been fined, most recently Kentucky Rep. Harold Rogers, who is 83 and has also appealed.
A Clyburn spokesperson confirmed that the lawmaker was appealing the fine but declined to comment further.
Russia orders troop pullback, keeps weapons near
MOSCOW — Russia's defense minister on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the Russian pullback along their border.
After watching the drills, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared the maneuvers in Crimea and wide swathes of western Russia over and ordered the military to pull the troops that took part in them back to their permanent bases.
Shoigu said the troops should return to their bases by May 1, but he ordered their heavy weapons kept in western Russia for another massive military exercise. The weapons were remaining at the Pogonovo firing range in the southwestern Voronezh region 100 miles east of the border with Ukraine.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
