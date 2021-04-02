Notre Dame's rector: '15 or 20 years' needed for restoration
PARIS — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another "15 or 20 years."
Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the "Crown of Thorns" at Notre Dame's temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois.
The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral's burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.
Works planned include remodeling the cathedral's esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.
Biden affirms support for Ukraine in 1st call to leader
President Joe Biden underscored U.S. support for Ukraine on Friday in his first call to that country's leader following reports of Russian troop movements on its eastern border.
Biden in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed "unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," according to a statement from the White House.
The United States and Ukraine say Russia is escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Russia denies having a military presence there.
Zelenskiy said in a tweet after the call that Ukraine and the United States "stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to preservation of our democracies." He called the partnership with Americans "crucial" for Ukrainians.
