State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. cause of death
Andrew Brown Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the state autopsy report, confirming the results of an autopsy commissioned by Brown's family.
The report, which lists the cause of death as homicide, was finalized Monday afternoon and released to CNN Thursday morning.
Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on April 21 by Pasquotank County deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as they were attempting to serve a warrant for his arrest.
Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble concluded that the shooting was justified, saying Brown "recklessly" drove at the officers on the scene while trying to flee arrest. Attorneys for the family described the findings as "an insult and a slap in the face."
The FBI had separately announced a federal civil rights investigation in April.
Commando unit disbanded over alleged far-right links
BERLIN — German authorities disbanded a Frankfurt police commando unit Thursday over suspected far-right links to a group of active officers, the latest in a string of extremist-related scandals to blight the country's police and military.
Peter Beuth, interior minister for the Hesse state where Frankfurt is located, said "unacceptable misconduct" prompted the decision to close the unit. He also said superiors had turned a "blind eye."
Hesse's prosecutor on Wednesday said the office was investigating 20 officers from the force with the majority suspected of sending messages in far-right chat groups, including Nazi symbols and "inciting content." Three supervising officers were accused of failing to stop or report the exchanges. All but one of the 20 was on active duty.
One officer has been officially suspended, the others have been "banned from conducting official business," the public prosecutor said.
Castillo holds narrow lead over Fujimori in Peru's tight presidential election
LIMA, Peru — Left-wing teachers union leader Pedro Castillo has claimed victory over right-wing former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori in Peru's closely fought presidential election. But Fujimori has not conceded, and neither election officials nor pollsters or media outlets have declared a result.
Castillo held a lead of 70,000 votes — less than half a percentage point — with 99.99% of the ballots in Sunday's runoff election counted.
Fujimori's supporters, meanwhile, picketed the offices of the national electoral authority as their candidate made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.
Her lawyers are seeking to nullify the votes, most of them from Andean regions, using a little-known section of Peru's election law that allows for nullification when fraud, bribery or voter intimidation is proved. The move will delay any official declaration of results.
