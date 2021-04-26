Russian authorities suspend operations of Navalny's offices
MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to halt their activities pending what would be a landmark court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.
The injunction from the Moscow prosecutor's office was another step in a sweeping crackdown on Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, and his organizations. The prosecutor's office petitioned a court this month to label Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and network of regional offices as extremist groups.
It is a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team, with its leader in prison and dozens of its members under arrest, targeted for raids by law enforcement, or facing criminal charges.
The prosecutor's office said Monday it resorted to these measures because “leaders and members” of the foundation and Navalny's offices “continue to carry out unlawful activities, for instance, hold unlawful mass public events. ... for example, on April 21” — a reference to a wave of nationwide rallies that day supporting Navalny.
Pamplona blames jab rollout for another summer without bulls
MADRID — Officials in northern Spain's Pamplona have called off the famed San Fermín bull-running festival for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pamplona Mayor Enrique Maya cited a prevalence of coronavirus outbreaks, a high occupancy rate in hospitals and a slow rollout of vaccines as reasons to call off this summer's celebration.
The nine-day festival in July is easily Spain's most international event. The festival was popularized by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises" and up to last year's cancellation had last been called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.
Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and vowed to "transform the exclusion zone, as Chernobyl is referred to, into a revival zone."
The Ukrainian authorities decided to use the deserted exclusion zone around the Chernobyl power plant to build a place where Ukraine could store its nuclear waste for the next 100 years. The ex-Soviet nation currently has four nuclear power plants operating and has to transport its nuclear waste to Russia. The new repository will allow the government to save up $200 million a year.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
