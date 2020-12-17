Tribune Staff Writer
Nathaniel “Nate” Gale, who spent more than 40 years supporting youth sports by refereeing basketball, volleyball and track and field as well as serving as an official at the Penn Relays, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. A long time basketball official in the Philadelphia Public League, Gale was 71.
Gale received his early childhood education from Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School.
After graduating from high school, Gale furthered his education at Shaw University in Raleigh, N. C. where he became a member of Groove Phi Groove Social Fellowship, Inc. Gale later attended Temple University receiving a Bachelors Degree in political science. Following his graduation from college, Gale held numerous jobs which included serving as a committeeman and Judge of Elections in the third ward/7th Division of Philadelphia. He also worked at the Mayor’s office in Philadelphia with youth services and most recently was employed at the School District of Philadelphia special education classroom assistant.
Gale was committed to learning and educating about cultural diversity and was passionate about African American History and politics. He loved jazz and reggae music and has the old vinyl records to prove it. He read kept up with sports and current events by reading the newspapers. One of his passions was sports, especially basketball.
Gale, along with his wife Barbara were avid travelers enjoying destinations such as Florida, Jamaica, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He attended Groove Phi Groove Black and White events in the state and abroad and made attending West Philadelphia High School reunions and picnics a priority as he loved to connect with old friends.
Gale was preceded in death by Israel Gale Jr. (father), Ruth Gale (mother), Ester Jackson (aunt), Elizabeth Jackson (aunt), and Ernest C. LS Evans (grandchild).
Gale is survived by loving wife Barbara Gale, step children Ernest Evans, Lynn-Holly Oates (Kenny), grandchildren Nashir Evans, Nasir Stevenson, Kailyn Oates, Lauryn Oates Saadir Evans, Jaidyn Oates, Saamiyah Evans, Devyn Oates, and a host of relatives and many friends.
There will a viewing and visitation for Nate Gale at the House of Wright Mortuary, 258 East 35th Street, Wilmington, DE on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 12 to 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
