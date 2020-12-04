State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192) hosted a personal protective equipment (PPE) and food pantry popup at the Parkside Shopping Center on Friday.
Cephas partnered with State Rep.-elect Amen Brown (D-190), City Councilman Curtis Jones (D-4), and the nonprofit groups Pull Up Neighbor and Players Alliance to give away the PPE, which included masks and hand sanitizer, and boxes full of food.
“As we know, this country, our city is experiencing another uptick in COVID-19 cases and we all know that Black and brown communities are disproportionately impacted by not just COVID-19 but the lack of access of testing opportunities [and] also a poverty issue as we go through this pandemic,” Cephas said. “Because of that, I’m teaming up with Councilman Jones, as well as State Rep. Amen Brown and we had the opportunity to meet the Players Alliance, which is a group of African-American baseball players that are currently playing baseball as well as former, and they’re doing 33 givebacks similar to this across the country.”
Jones shared a similar view, stressing the importance of the community having access to essential resources, especially in the midst of COVID-19.
“Whenever lemons happen in life, you make lemonade,” he said. “We found out how many people need food, more than we ever knew. Back in the day, they were too proud to come out and accept a box like this. Right now, they’re too hungry not to accept the box — in Wynnefield, in Overbook, in Parkside — people would walk by this and say ‘I’m ok,’ knowing they were not. So, under the cover of COVID, everybody is saying ‘yeah, I’m hungry too, my kids deserve to eat as well.’”
Jones added that he and other elected officials are working to ensure other long-term issues surrounding COVID are addressed.
“What we are trying to do is find the inequities in our health system to try to correct that. So, as we start to look at vaccine distribution, we are going to make sure we aren’t left behind and that our most vulnerable, whether it’s our first responders and our senior citizens…we have to make sure they get their vaccines,” he said. “What we are going to do is make sure people stop with the myths and follow the science and get their vaccine. Criminal justice, Black Lives Matter — all in 2021, we are going to deal with it.”
Leola Brown, of Southwest Philadelphia, was one of many that got a box of food. She said she appreciated the effort.
“I heard about it over the radio,” she said. “I’m in need of things — this is a nice thing they’re doing for everybody.”
For Domonic Brown, a former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and a member of the Players Alliance, the effort was a full circle moment.
“I grew up in the inner city, I know what it’s like to live without,” he said. “Right now that I have, I want to be able to do something like this to help give back.”
