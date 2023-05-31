classroom empty stock

More than half of the country’s teachers believe arming themselves would make students less safe, while one in five say they would be interested in carrying a gun to school, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation.

The survey, conducted in October and November, found 54% of US teachers think carrying firearms would make schools less safe, 20% believe teacher-carry programs would make schools safer, and 26% feel it would make schools neither more nor less safe.

