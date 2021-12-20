An additional 29,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the city since last reported on Dec. 16, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 952,776, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,194,950. Currently, 76.7% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 96.2% of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
All residents ages five and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Philadelphia. 21.2 % of 5- to-11-year-olds in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose. Among eligible Philadelphians ages 12 and older, 71.1% are fully vaccinated, and 89.1% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Health reports 387 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 44 on ventilators.
In the last two weeks, 7.2% of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 187,362 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 4,157 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 641 new cases of COVID-19 per day during the last two weeks.
