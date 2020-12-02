Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, warned that hospital space will likely be swallowed up if COVID cases continue to rise, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Arkoosh said this and other areas of concern indicate the county should take the virus seriously.
“We are very concerned about what’s going to happen in a week, 10 days, two weeks from now," she said. "Secretary [Rachel] Levine has very consistently shared modeling that has suggested that it is possible that all intensive care unit beds could be filled by the middle of December,” Arkoosh said. “I am very cautiously hopeful, given the leveling off of cases we are starting to see in Montgomery County, I’m hoping that holds and that we will not be over capacity here in the county, but it is something I am deeply concerned about and why we continue to ask the community to take all of the appropriate precautions. People really need to take this seriously.”
Arkoosh said personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators are in adequate supply in the hospitals but that many are short staffed, causing issues with patient care.
“Here in Montgomery County…they are fine on PPE and they have enough ventilators. Their biggest pressure point right now is staff. There is one hospital that has dozens of people in isolation or in quarantine because of either COVID positivity or exposure - not from their work at the hospital but because of community exposure,” she said.
“In order for a patient to occupy a hospital bed, there must be an actual bed but that’s the least of it…there must also be nursing staff, pharmacy staff, environmental services staff, physicians, lab technicians and so many others available to support that patient’s care."
Arkoosh added: "Our Montgomery County hospitals are facing critical limits in terms of their staff. They have all been impacted by staff who have been exposed or infected in the community due to the substantial amount of virus circulating right now. Most hospitals in Montgomery County are at or near capacity – the majority have had to divert patients from their emergency rooms during the last several days for some period of time and some are beginning to cancel scheduled surgeries in order to create more staffed beds for COVID-19 patients.
"The majority of our hospitals have had to care for patients in the emergency department for substantial periods of time because there were no other staffed beds available in the hospital.”
Arkoosh pointed out how “a hospital on divert” could hit close to home, even if one does not have COVID-19, stating that if one calls 911, no matter their medical emergency, they may not be taken to the closest ER.
“So, this is the importance of our whole community understanding that we are in this together and it’s each person’s actions that’s going to make a difference over these next few weeks. We have to get the community spread down in Montgomery County to help keep everybody safe, so that these hospitals can function,” she said.
According to the PA Department of Health (DOH) website, Montgomery County had 21,864 confirmed cases as of the beginning of the month. In a statement, DOH confirmed “There are 4,744 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 967 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19” and that “The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,300 since the end of September.”
Having closed schools Nov. 23 after the chair of the Montgomery County Board of Health Michael B. Laign said there was a “rise in COVID-19 case counts following Halloween,” and youth sports gatherings, Arkoosh said that order will be lifted Dec. 6, and that beginning Dec.7, Montco schools can “offer the education method they choose.”
She cautioned the community that their choices would also affect schools as it has the hospitals.
“For the school [building] to open each day for students, there must be teachers, support staff, custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers," Arkoosh said. "Much like the situation with our hospitals, these staff are being exposed and infected primarily in the community due to the substantial amount of virus circulating right now, so it’s not just a matter of students getting back in the classroom, it’s making sure that there [are] staff there to teach them and make sure their school building is safe and secure. The choices that each of us makes over the next several weeks will have a direct impact on our hospitals and our schools.”
