Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters outside his office following his discussions at the White House with President Joe Biden on the impasse over the government’s debt ceiling, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday evening, May 22, 2023.

— AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 J. Scott Applewhite

Debt ceiling negotiators spent Memorial Day working on cementing congressional support to pass a deal to raise the debt ceiling and trim federal spending, ahead of a disastrous default expected next Monday if the deal fails.

The legislation, which was publicly released Sunday evening, accomplishes much for President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), enabling both to tout a victory that appeared elusive just days ago.

The Washington Post

