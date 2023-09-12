House McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month, or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.

McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee's investigation so far has found a "culture of corruption" around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

