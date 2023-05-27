WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that Republican negotiators were “closer to an agreement” that would resolve the looming debt crisis, but had not reached a deal with President Joe Biden.

The Republican speaker gathered top allies behind closed doors at the Capitol as negotiators pushed for a deal that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default, while also making spending cuts that House Republicans are demanding.

The Associated Press

