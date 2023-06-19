Party Shooting Illinois

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend, including four people found dead of gunshots in a small Idaho town, a Pennsylvania state trooper killed in an ambush, multiple people firing guns into an Illinois holiday crowd and bullets flying among teenagers partying in Missouri.

The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike, following a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend also brought mass shootings in Washington state, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Southern California and Baltimore.

The Associated Press

