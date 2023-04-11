Trump Indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, an extraordinary move as he seeks to halt a House Judiciary Committee inquiry that the prosecutor contends is a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the committee's Republican chair, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president.

The Associated Press

