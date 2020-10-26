An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old Black man was shot and killed by police in West Philadelphia late Monday afternoon.
The unidentified man was shot by police in the area of Locust and South 61st streets shortly before 4 p.m. He later died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
According to investigators, police responded to a domestic incident and reportedly encountered a man with a knife. Police say he didn’t adhere to orders to drop the weapon.
