In Pennsylvania, you now have two options for mail ballots. You may choose either a mail-in ballot or an absentee ballot to request, complete, and return to your county election office.
- Mail-in ballot — Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason.
- Absentee ballot — If you plan to be out of the municipality on Election Day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason.
In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote.
For mail-in ballots, the deadlines for the Nov. 3 General Election are:
- Oct. 27: Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m.
- Nov. 3: Deadline for returning your mail-in ballot.
- By mail: Your mail-in ballot must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by your county election office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, to be counted.
- In-person: You must return your mail-in ballot to your county election office, a drop box or other designated location by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Applications and ballots may be delivered to your county election office by the deadline. Contact your county election office for hours of operation.
Satellite offices
Some county election boards have opened satellite offices to offer county residents added convenience. The satellite locations may be open additional hours, including weeknights and weekends. Each satellite location has a secure ballot receptacle to store voted mail-in and absentee ballots submitted at the location.
Services available at a County Election Office or Satellite County Election Office:
- Register to vote.
- Vote early in person (not offered at all satellite locations).
- Apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.
- Vote your ballot, once your application is verified.
- Return a completed ballot.
- Return a completed ballot that was mailed to you.
Voting information was provided by the Voter Project, a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring all Pennsylvania voters can cast a ballot in a safe, secure and convenient way.
