NEW YORK — A man who opened fire at a Louisville bank, killing five co-workers, had confronted mental health problems over the last year but the situation appeared to be managed until just days before the shooting, his mother said.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show that aired Thursday, Lisa Sturgeon said her 25-year-old son, Connor, called her April 4, six days before the shooting at the Old National Bank in the city's downtown. He said a panic attack forced him to leave work, and he thought he should take time off for a while.

The Associated Press 

