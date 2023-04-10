Four people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank Monday. Two police officers were injured, one of them critically. Three people in total were in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to UofL Health, and nine have been treated for injuries. Police shot and killed the assailant, authorities said.
The victims killed have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. Authorities released their names during an afternoon news conference. They also identified Nicholas Wilt, 23, as the police officer who was critically wounded after being shot in the head.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) said at the news conference that Elliott was a “very good friend of mine,” and of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Elliott served as a senior vice president of Old National Bank and chair of Beshear’s inaugural committee in 2019.
“Tommy Elliot helped me … to become governor,” Beshear said at the news conference. “He gave me advice on being a good dad. … He was an incredible friend.”
Beshear added: “The soul is eternal. I know that I will see Tommy again.”
Beshear said earlier in the day that two of his close friends died and another was injured in the shooting. Beshear is a client of the bank, which he used as a base for his 2015 state attorney general race.
“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either,” he told reporters, choking up. “And one who’s at the hospital, that I hope is going to make it through.”
During the afternoon news conference, Louisville interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the gunman as Connor Sturgeon, a 23-year-old white man. She said he was employed at Old National Bank and used a rifle in the shooting. Police shot and killed him, authorities said.
In response to a reporter’s question, Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter was live-streaming during the rampage. The video has been taken down.
Taylor Thomas was chatting with a co-worker at her office in downtown Louisville when she heard sirens.
“There were more and more coming into the area,” she told The Washington Post. “And then one of the vice presidents came out of his office and said there was an active shooter situation.”
The 29-year-old’s office building in the 300 block of East Market Street is about a block from Old National Bank. Her building went on lockdown, and a message from her company directed employees to stay away from the windows.
“It was weirdly frenzied but calm — like, people were trying to maintain a sense of calm,” Thomas said. “People just seem to be desensitized.”
That calmness, she said, “was more upsetting in some ways.”
“I just think as a society we have become more and more accustomed to these situations,” she added.
In an interview, state Sen. David Yates (D), who tweeted that he knew one of the victims, declined to share the name on the record.
“My mind is all over the place,” he said.
Kentucky legislators do not discuss gun legislation because many lack the “intestinal and testicular fortitude,” Yates said.
A gun owner himself, Yates said that he is not in favor of a gun ban, but that he wanted to find ways to prevent mentally ill people from securing assault rifles.
Members of Congress, including several who represent Kentucky, said they were “devastated,” “heartbroken” and “praying” Monday after yet another mass killing in the country’s seemingly endless cycle of gun violence.
“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky (R) said, referring to his wife. “ … We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information.”
Kentucky’s other senator, Rand Paul (R), said he and his wife were “praying for everyone involved” in the shooting. “Our hearts break for the families of those lost,” he said.
Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey, whose district includes parts of Louisville, called the shooting “yet another act of senseless gun violence” just weeks after the mass killing of six people at a Nashville school.
“Thoughts and prayers for those we lost, those who are injured, and their loved ones and families are appreciated,” McGarvey said, “but today serves as a stark reminder that we need to address gun violence at the national level so no other family loses a son, a daughter and a loved one.”
In Florida, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D) said he was preparing to speak at a news conference about a gun-violence-related bill that he is sponsoring when he learned about the Louisville shooting.
“I’M OVER THE MESSED UP IRONY,” he tweeted. “OVER THE DEATH.”
In a statement, President Biden urged Congress to take up gun legislation.
“It’s long past time that we require safe storage of firearms,” Biden said. “Require background checks for all gun sales. Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now.”
Just a few hours later and blocks away, an unrelated shooting killed one man and wounded a woman outside a community college, police said.
The Louisville shooting marks the 15th mass killing of 2023, according to a database tracking incidents with four or more deceased victims. Nearly 80 people have been killed in total in the 15 incidents, according to the database maintained by Northeastern University, the Associated Press and USA Today.
Going back to 2006, the first year for which data has been compiled, the years with the most mass killings were 2019 and 2022, with 45 and 42 mass killings recorded during the entire calendar year. The pace in 2009 slowed later in the year, with 32 mass killings recorded that year.
Associated Press reporting was included in this article. The Washington Post
