Four people are dead after a shooter opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank Monday. Two police officers were injured, one of them critically. Three people in total were in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to UofL Health, and nine have been treated for injuries. Police shot and killed the assailant, authorities said.

The victims killed have been identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64. Authorities released their names during an afternoon news conference. They also identified Nicholas Wilt, 23, as the police officer who was critically wounded after being shot in the head.

Associated Press reporting was included in this article. The Washington Post

