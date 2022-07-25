The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. aimed to leave a strong and lasting impact on the city of Philadelphia during its 2022 Grand Boulé.
“These are such inspiring women that give themselves all the time. They’re always always doing great service. They raised over $600,000 for charity this weekend alone and it’s great to be a part of that magic,” said Bevy Smith, TV personality and bestselling author.
Smith hosted the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Grand Boulé 2022 Gala Awards Banquet on Saturday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. gathered in person and they did so in a big way in Philadelphia.
“Well, I have to tell you, it’s been such an out of body experience for me. I’ve gotten so much love from my sisters. They’re just so warm,” said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, international president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. “They’ve embraced me. We held hands with one another, we did so much. We took care of the business of Zeta but yet we had fun. It was just so good to be around my sisters and that was so very important and to show Philadelphia who Zeta really is and we really turned it up in Philly this week.”
The convention’s theme was “honoring our founders, continuing their legacy, the dream lives on.” More than 6,000 registered members convened at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from July 18 through Sunday.
The boulé included two award ceremonies during which Zeta Phi Beta honored Opal Lee, a member who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” they sorority presented a $130,000 donation to Jefferson Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and more than $500,000 to community partners.
“I want to say that we’re an organization of women of color. And I want everyone to know that when they think about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., they think about the epitome of excellence, sisterhood, and fine women,” Baker said. “And we work hard at all of those because we would like for everyone to know how we want to take care of those that are in need of our help.
“And see that’s what I think it’s all about. It’s about really helping to have those kinds of connections, because we’re the fortunate ones. And as a Greek-letter sorority, we should be giving back. So I believe this week was about giving back, giving back some of the fruits of our labor, but also to really shine the light on what generosity really means when you open it up from your heart and give to those that need it. Because that’s what it’s all about. And I am just so proud to be a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority at this time.”
