As a young man growing up in Louisiana, Le’Yondo Dunn understood that his access to a quality education is what helped him go on to achieve the things he wanted in life.
“Every opportunity that I had was an opportunity that I had to fight for or was lucky to have,” Dunn said. “When I look back on my life as a young person and I think about the people that I grew up with, and I think about those people who are not here with us today. ... there is a direct correlation to the educational opportunities that we have and the schools that we went to.”
Now, as the new chief program officer with YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School, Dunn is on a mission to provide endangered Philadelphia students with the same educational opportunities that he was able to benefit from.
“I believe it should be a right for all students to receive access to a high-quality education that not only allows them to navigate the world but also supports them in changing the world,” said Dunn. “I think about all of the young folks in Philadelphia and where they can go and who they can be if they have the right support to lead them on that journey.”
Prior to working with YouthBuild Philadelphia, Dunn was the principal of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Dunn sought to help children at Gratz by providing them with the everyday resources they needed to be successful students.
“In major urban areas the basic needs of young people are not being met,” Dunn said. “As a young person, if gun violence in your neighborhood or community is out of control and you don’t go home because it is not safe to walk down the streets, how can you show up to school the next day and make sure you are able to be a productive part of that classroom environment.”
While working at Simon Gratz and other institutions, Dunn was able to develop programs that helped remove the barriers stopping students from receiving a quality education.
“We worked with our most vulnerable students ... to make sure that those young people had access to cognitive behavioral therapy ... access to therapist and social workers that could support with some of the barrier removal for the things that they were facing, and to make sure that those young people had a trusted adult mentor who could support them when they needed to make a critical life decision.”
Dunn said he hopes to accomplish similar results in his new role with YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School. The school is a two-year program offered to young adults ages 17-20 without a high school diploma. The program helps them graduate high school and transition to college and career opportunities.
“While I am grateful for the time and experiences that I had while I was at Simon Gratz High School, I felt a calling to join this organization to serve the most vulnerable student population in the city of Philadelphia to make sure that those young folks have an advocate, to make sure those young folks can reclaim their education, and to make sure that young folks have a champion,” he said.
Dunn added that he is committed to making sure that students receive the skills, education and vocational training needed to be able to successfully navigate their lives.
“I want to positively impact the lives of as many young people as I can,” Dunn said. “I see it as my role here at YouthBuild to be able to create a system and a structure where young people who otherwise would not have had an opportunity can enter and enroll in our school.”
Dunn said he would also like to see more city officials, lawmakers and citizens work to improve the lives of students.
“I am making an open call to all folks who are able to positively affect the lives of young people, specifically young Black and brown people, to step up and join me in this work,” he said.
