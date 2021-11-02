Several major developments are encroaching on the Yorktown section of North Philadelphia, which residents say are changing the character of the neighborhood by causing rising property values, taxes and rent.
And some residents are being squeezed out of the neighborhood, they say.
At 1201 W. Girard Ave., on the former site of Rite Aid, a $17.2 million, four-story apartment building is proposed. The 46,000-square-foot development would fill an entire block, bounded by West Girard to the south, Flora Street to the north, 12th Street in the east and 13th Street in the west. It will include 166 one-bedroom apartments and a 31-spot parking lot, but no retail.
One block away at North Broad Street and Girard Avenue, the site of a former CVS, an apartment and retail complex is planned. The seven-story, 27,000-square-foot development at 922 N. Broad St. will be a mix of about 200 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The building will have some retail on the first floor, including some type of restaurant, according to the plans.
It is being developed by Hightop Real Estate Development and designed by Coscia Moos Architecture.
“Yorktown is being squeezed,” said Rene McNear, a longtime Yorktown resident and elected leader of the 20th Ward. The 20th Ward includes much of the neighborhood. Those developments will result in higher taxes that directly impact residents’ finances, she said. Parking is another issue.
Yorktown is a neighborhood of 635 affordable homes designed to attract moderate and middle-income African Americans. It was founded in the 1960s by a partnership between the City of Philadelphia and Bright Hope Baptist Church.
The neighborhood is bounded by Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Girard Avenue, 10th Street and 13th Street. In 2012, Yorktown was listed on the National Historic Register. It was home to noted Black Philadelphians such as the late lawyer Charles Bowser, the late former city councilmember Augusta Clark and former Mayor John F. Street.
Back then, the homes cost about $10,000. Today, they are selling for as much as $300,000 — prices driven up mainly by investors who bought Yorktown homes and rented them out to multiple students at Temple University in the past several years. In the last few years, taxes in Yorktown have increased by almost $1,000.
Typically, when lower- and moderate-income areas are flooded with multimillion-dollar development, it drives up property values, rents and taxes, often forcing out long-term residents who can no longer afford to live there. This process is known as gentrification.
Gentrification is also happening throughout the city, as development has exploded in much of North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, Germantown and other parts of the city.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents parts of North Philadelphia, including Yorktown, said he opposed the development at 13th & Girard, joining with the Yorktown Community Organization.
“Yorktown is a positive example of Black homeownership for the rest of the city,” Kenyatta said. “I intend to fight like hell to maintain the fabric of that neighborhood.”
Adjacent to Yorktown at 13th and North Broad streets is the $22 million Temple Sports Complex, which is home to the university’s soccer, track, hockey and lacrosse, on a 10-acre site where the former William Penn High School was located. Next door to the Temple complex is the $30 million Laborers’ District Council Training and Learning Center at 1333 N. Broad St. The 60,000-square-foot facility is home to training education programs for residents of the area, also on the former site of Penn High.
Rev. William B. Moore, of the Tenth Memorial Baptist Church, said the effects of the flurry of development are spilling across the west side of Broad Street and changing the character of that neighborhood, as well.
Moore is not opposed to development.
“We’ve done development ourselves. But I am against development that drives longtime residents out of their neighborhood,” he said. “Escalating property values and rents can have a bad result on the neighborhood ... We have longtime residents who can barely pay their taxes.”
For example, the average monthly rent now is about $2,000 in the area of 19th and Master streets, where the church is located, he said.
“Rents are going up and many of our neighbors are on fixed incomes,” Moore said. “Properties that their mothers and fathers struggled to buy, they can no longer afford.”
Ori Feibush, president of OCF Realty, the developer of the site at 1201 W. Girard St., said there are benefits from new investment. The development was initially approved by the zoning board but later revoked after intervention by City Council President Darrell Clarke because of community opposition and its four-story height. It is being appealed and will be heard Tuesday. The building would be adjacent to Flora Street, a residential block in Yorktown.
“The development is providing entry level apartments for the neighborhood,” Feibush said. “There are people who want to live in every section of Philadelphia. It takes pressure off of existing housing stock.”
The rents will range from $1,300 to $1,700 a month, he said.
Asked about gentrification, Feibush acknowledged that it is a concern.
“We have contributed $916,000 to the Philadelphia Affordable Housing Trust, to help people stay in their homes,” he said.
The Philadelphia Housing Trust Fund provides funding for new affordable housing, preservation and repair of existing homes and homelessness prevention.
Meanwhile, Yorktown Arms, at 1400 N. 13th St., is getting a much-needed million-dollar makeover. The four-story 56-unit apartment building, which provides affordable housing for seniors, will get new walls, floors and other needed improvements. It is expected to be completed in a couple of months.
“Simply writing a check for a program is not enough,” McNear said. “I have no problem with change. But change has to come with respect towards the people that have been here.”
