A young boy is fighting for his life following an accidental shooting inside a home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.
Police said a man in his 20's was playing with a group of children inside a home on the 5500 block of North 4th Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday. At some point the man grabbed a gun and accidentally fired it, striking a 4-year-old boy in the hip, police said.
The child was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
Read more at NBC 10 Philadelphia.
