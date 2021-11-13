Some haulers are illegally dumping items from construction sites and creating eyesores in neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia.
It’s a problem that Terrill Haigler, a community advocate and former sanitation worker, seeks to combat by launching his own hauling service.
“It’s my theory that a lot of the illegal dumps that happen in the city of Philadelphia come from haulers who aren’t held accountable on where they are dumping the hauls at,” said Haigler, also known as “Ya Fav Trashman.”
He says there is no enforcement from officials in city government to hold these haulers accountable.
Haigler plans to start Ya Fav Hauling Service on Dec. 1, which will haul debris from construction and demolition companies to the dump.
“With my hauling company I want to, one, do it in a way where it’s most convenient with demolition crews, contractors and developers and two, I want to set a standard on properly dumping your hauling and posting your hauling receipt so that people actually know that you are going to a dump.”
Haigler is starting off by operating the business with one trash truck. However, he plans to scale up to four or five trucks within the next three years.
“I think we’re in a time right now where we have to redefine normal,” said Haigler, who started his platform by advocating for sanitation workers impacted by the pandemic.
“I would love for my hauling company to be the standard for normal because every citizen in this city deserves to live on a clean street and deserves to not have illegal dumping in their neighborhood,” he said.
According to Philadelphia’s Litter Index, areas such as North, Southwest and West Philadelphia are among the most impacted.
Haigler says that people are hauling debris from construction sites to some of the city’s predominately Black and brown neighborhoods because they deem the communities dirty.
The hauling business is the latest initiative launched by Haigler to address Philly’s litter problems. Earlier this year, he partnered with Milkcrate to launch the Glitter app. Through the app people are paid to clean the blocks of Philly on a consistent basis, report litter, and put a ticket in with 311 when they see an illegal dumping site. The app is being supported by corporate sponsorships and city residents. Thus far, seven people have been hired to clean 25 blocks throughout Philadelphia.
Haigler’s work goes well beyond cleaning city blocks. As Haigler cleaned various communities, he realized that some residents faced issues such as food insecurity and problems finding a good job due to having a criminal record. So he started Trash 2 Treasure, a nonprofit focusing on doing neighborhood cleanups, expungement clinics, financial literacy workshops and food drives.
Haigler says the hardest aspect of what he does is changing people’s mindset. He’s working for Philly to be litter free by 2025.
“I say all the time that the gun violence and the blight in the city are directly connected,” said the North Philadelphia native. “Some of the dirtiest parts of the city have the highest gun violence.”
Haigler noted studies have shown that cleaning up trash and greening vacant lots has been shown to reduce crime and violence. A University of Pennsylvania analysis showed that neighborhoods where vacant lots were cleaned up experienced a 29% reduction in gun violence, 22% decrease in burglaries, and 30% drop in nuisances like noise complaints and illegal dumping.
Haigler said he hopes to impact children’s behavior with trash through his new book “I’m Cool Too.” The book, which drops next April, teaches children how important sanitation workers are to the community and why people have to stop littering. Pre-sales are underway for the book on kickstarter.com.
“That’s one of the main reason of the children’s book is to get their mindset and their behavior changed early, so we normalize being conscious about our environment,” said Haigler, who aspires to reach 30,000 children with the book.
“I just want to do my part with my platform and my voice to let people know that there is someone out there who cares and to ignite behavior changes.”
