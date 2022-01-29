Terrill Haigler, also known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” said he is outraged after illegal dumpers targeted the site of his latest mass cleanup.
Less than 48 hours after 100 volunteers turned out with him on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service to pick up litter from 3rd and Somerville streets in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, dumpers trashed the area.
“People came out and we showed love to that community and someone thought it was OK to come back the next day or less than 48 hours and dump again,” Haigler said. “It’s a slap in the face of every single volunteer, every single organizer (and) every single sponsor that put their two cents into this community. But it’s more of a slap to the community because it says to them that they deserve to live in that filth and that is where I get angry.
“I get angry at the fact that people think that because this community is in a certain ZIP code it deserves to be filthy or it deserves to have illegal dumping,” he continued.
As of Friday afternoon, 3rd and Somerville streets was littered with beer bottles, large boxes of restaurant grease and large trash bags.
When Haigler went through trash bags previously left at the site, he saw construction materials such as sheet rock, floor tiles, insulation and old blinds.
He said that much of the illegal dumping is driven by construction contractors.
“I want to put the notion out there that it is not the community members dirtying up their own community,” Haigler said. “It is some contractor or developer.”
Haigler has started a petition on Change.org to encourage City Council members to devote money for adding cameras to known illegal dumping sites and issuing $5,000 fines to dumpers who are caught. He is encouraging city officials to consider wire-free 4G-LTE mobile security cameras as an option.
In response, the Streets Department said that it has 250 cameras installed at illegal dump sites across the city.
“The Streets Department spends millions of dollars annually to address illegal dumping which continues to plague the city at a rampant pace,” the department said in a statement.
“The issue has been exacerbated since the pandemic. As such, Streets Department crews spend a lot of time repeatedly addressing the same locations because as soon as they clean a site it is unfortunately dumped on again.”
Haigler noted haulers are paying more than $100 per ton to dispose of trash at a waste recycling center, which can be prohibitive. So he suggests that people be allowed to drop off up to four tons construction waste at one of the city’s six sanitation centers for a flat rate fee.
“You can’t afford to dump properly in the city of Philadelphia right now because of the price of dumping,” Haigler said.
And as local elections approach in 2023, he said cleaning up the city should be a high priority for officials.
“We need to demand that the cleanliness of this city is a priority for anybody who is running for office,” Haigler said.
