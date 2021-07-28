A small group of advocates brought bags of trash to the Municipal Services Building on Wednesday to protest Philadelphia’s trash failures and demand change.
The group was led by Terrill Haigler, also known as Ya Fav Trashman, who spoke about how filthy the city’s streets are.
“We came together and we decided to make a statement to show the city, to show the mayor (and) to show the Streets Department that we are tired and that we deserve clean streets,” said the former city sanitation worker. “Change has to be now.”
The advocates called for better pay and more personal protective equipment (PPE) for sanitation workers, development of a strategy to deal with trash pickup delays and extra residential waste and the resignation of Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.
“I think that we have to have a commissioner with a shift in mindset and a shift in perspective that is going to invest in technology, that is going to invest in the workers, that is going to invest in PPE,” Haigler said.
Nic Esposito, former director of the city’s Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet, addressed the need for a strategic trash pickup plan.
“We’ve been picking up trash in the same way since the 1950s in the city,” he said. “We need new technology and we need technology that supports and helps the sanitation workers.”
The demonstration comes as the Streets Department has been challenged by the pandemic and has been experiencing various delays in trash pickup and issues retaining staff.
“The Streets Department has experienced this before when interest groups are passionate about a specific service and feel the government is not delivering the service effectively,” Keisha McCarty-Skelton, communications director, Streets Department, said in an emailed statement, in response to the protesters concerns.
“We appreciate and understand their frustration. We experienced this years ago when interest groups were not satisfied with the pace of recycling. We were able to increase the recycling rate from 6% to 20% then, and we are close to operating on a normal collection schedule now.”
“Just like many major cities nationwide including neighboring municipalities, the Department has been challenged by the pandemic,” the statement continued.
“As the Department continues to navigate through the pandemic and work hard to maintain its core services, we have acknowledged the challenges associated with increased tonnage and other contributing factors to collection delays. Since the start of the pandemic, much has been done to address the challenges including hiring temporary laborers and bringing in staff from other agencies and interdepartmentally to assist with collections.”
During the demonstration, Haigler highlighted a partnership with Milkcrate to launch the Glitter app that enables people to be paid to pick up litter in their neighborhood.
The new app, which is funded in part by corporate sponsors like The Rounds and ShopRite, is being tested in the Dickinson Narrows neighborhood in South Philadelphia.
"We have corporate sponsors who are sponsoring whole neighborhoods to pay people to keep those blocks clean," explained Morgan Berman, CEO of Milkcrate.
"We also are making it available for residents who individually have the resources to pay for it or collectively they can split the cost amongst themselves to sponsor a living-wage rate income for people in the neighborhood to keep all of this off our streets."
Haigler said people can earn upwards of $600 per month to clean up the litter and trash in their neighborhoods.
He spoke on the correlation between the city’s ZIP codes with the most gun violence and a high prevalence of trash.
“It’s not a coincidence that they are dirty and they have the most gun violence,” Haigler said. “The two go hand-in-hand. The two are married.”
"Morgan and I have decided that we're going to start at the base issue which is the beautification of the neighborhoods — lifting the standards of these neighborhoods," he continued.
"Lifting the expectations of these neighborhoods and letting these ZIP codes know that they are important — that we see them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.