WURD Radio hosted its 4th annual ecoWURD Environmental Justice Summit at Bartram Gardens on Monday.
The summit was established to spark conversations about environmental racism and environmental justice in African-American communities in Philadelphia, and their intersection with other issues that affect African-American communities.
This year’s summit featured speakers and panels that focused on “reducing crime, clean neighborhoods, green spaces, and urgent action.”
“You can make the argument that all the crisis and struggles and challenges that we deal with every day in Philadelphia in so many ways intersect with the environment,” said Charles Ellison, managing editor of ecoWURD.com and host of the event. “It’s important for people to know that this is our discussion.
“Today we are talking about how these spaces that we live in are under attack all of the time. How do we take care of, how do we protect, and how do we stop getting pushed out of our home?”
The summit featured a bevy of guest speakers from various Philadelphia-based nonprofit organizations working in areas related to environmental justice.
Shawmar Pitts, a strategic organizer at the nonprofit Philly Thrive, was the keynote speaker for the event.
Pitts kicked off the summit with a conversation about the work he’s done regarding the PES oil refinery and environmental racism that continues to affect many Black and brown neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
Pitts talked about the importance of residents coming together to create community benefit agreements with companies that move into neighborhoods looking to profit off of the residents.
A community benefit agreement is a contract between a corporation and community-based organizations representing the residents of a particular community in which the corporation is legally obligated to provide some type of benefit to the community for supporting the development of that project in their neighborhood.
“In the United States its protocol to have a community benefit agreement with the corporations that come in your community — except for Black communities. And if you don’t know about it and if you don’t speak up on it, they just do what they do like they’ve been doing since that oil refinery was there for the last 150 years.”
Pitts emphasized the need for Black and brown Philadelphia residents to stand together in unison to create positive changes in their communities.
“We can fix it, but it’s going to take the people,” said Pitts. “We got to stand up and stick together on all of the issues.”
The summit also included a series of interactive workshops for people interested in cyanotyping and vacant lot redevelopment, along with moderated conversations from two panels of guest speakers from different organizations.
The first group of panelists featured Adrienne Hollis, vice president of environmental justice at the National Wildlife Federation; Maurice Sampson, eastern Pennsylvania director for clean water, and Vernice Miller Travis, executive vice president of the Metropolitan Group.
The panel members talked about the damage climate change has caused in many communities of color around the country.
They said climate change is directly connected to the proliferating violence in the city.
“All of this environmental effect, all of this lack of infrastructure ... all of the things that now bisect and dissect our communities begin to have a psychosocial emotional connection on people,” said Miller Travis. “So it’s not just physically what you see, it’s emotionally how people respond to what they see, what they feel and what they know is real.”
The second group of panelists featured Christa Barfield, founder of the Farmer Jawn; Tommy Joshua, founder of North Philly Peace Park; and John Solomon, founder of the nonprofit Endangered Kind.
They talked about the importance of centering young people in community activism so that they can be a part of movements that aim to make their communities better places.
“We can’t allow or expect young people to be out in the community raising themselves with us sitting on the sideline hiding in the house ... and expect them not to be involved in tragic crimes like gun violence,” Solomon said. “If we’re not a community like we once were then we can expect them to be influenced by society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.