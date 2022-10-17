On Sunday, family, friends, colleagues and community members packed Zion Baptist Church to commemorate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan on what would have been his 100th birthday.
The worship service, which was one of a series of events running throughout October as a part of the Sullivan Centennial Celebration, was led by the Rev. Dr. Chauncey P. Harrison and consisted of a series of remembrances and tributes from those who had been close to, and inspired by Sullivan.
Sullivan, born Oct. 16, 1922, was a civil rights and social justice leader who spent his life advocating for social and economic equity through job training, investing in Black-owned businesses, community and housing development and entrepreneurial training.
Sullivan, known colloquially as the “Lion of Zion,” was the longtime pastor of North Philadelphia’s Zion Baptist Church, and used his pulpit to organize for his causes.
Over the course of his life, Sullivan’s advocacy was recognized with numerous accolades such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights.
A few of Sullivan’s numerous achievements throughout his career included founding the OIC (Opportunities Industrialization Center), creating the “Sullivan Principles” and becoming the first African American elected to the board of General Motors.
Telva McGruder, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at General Motors, was one of a number of executives who shared tributes to Sullivan on Sunday. She described Sullivan as “a leader, a visionary, an innovator and a trailblazer” who during his time on the General Motors board “created the beginning of a very long line of expectations that (General Motors is still) trying to live up to, to this day.
“I met with my team a couple years ago when I first started doing diversity and inclusion, and I shared the Sullivan Principles with them. There were many young team members on my team and I asked them if they ever heard of the Sullivan Principles, and several of them said 'no.' (So) I asked them, ‘well does this sound familiar? Does this sound like what you’re working toward every single day?’ And the answer was ‘absolutely yes’ and so I helped them understand that we are in Dr. Sullivan’s shadow and I'm so proud to be there,” McGruder said.
Sullivan’s daughter, Hope Sullivan, shared her thoughts on her father’s character and legacy.
“I believe my father would want me to share this thought with you, particularly for any young people who are in the room. If you ever find yourself wondering what your purpose in life is: he would say, ‘Look forward. Dream big. When you fall down, you get back up. Know that you're a child of God born with the potential to change this world no matter your circumstances, and teach your children and your children's children to do the same,’" she said. "That is the message of Leon Sullivan’s life, to have every imaginable obstacle stacked up before you and still have the audacity to claim your greatness.”
Following the service, a reception was held in which executives from the various Sullivan Entities shared the ongoing gains and accomplishments their organizations had made as a result of Sullivan’s legacy.
Louis J. King II, the president and CEO of OIC America, was among the Sullivan Entities executives to speak, and shared his belief that OIC America “stand(s) ready today to carry forward (Sullivan’s) legacy of taking forgotten people in forgotten places and fulfilling their economic dreams in this country.
“The doors of the middle class are open today again and OIC still stands ready to fulfill the vision of Leon Sullivan. He was a man who was ahead of his time. We needed social equality. We needed political equality," he said. "But it is no good if you do not have economic equality. And that is the sole purpose that we exist … The Sullivan vision and dream and work is still alive. We offer you the opportunity to join us. It's a tough time right now. It's a tight fight, but don't worry about it, it’s gonna be alright.”
The next event planned as part of the Sullivan Centennial Celebration will be the unveiling of the recently renamed Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall and the dedication of a permanent exhibit honoring Sullivan’s legacy set to take place Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia International Airport.
