More than a year after the pandemic, worker shortages are creating more opportunities for job seekers without college degrees, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report.
According to the report released this month, employers in certain occupations loosened educational requirements and increased online job postings, as a result of the scarcity of workers brought on by the pandemic.
“Successfully matching skilled workers with these openings could be a springboard to economic mobility and a precursor to a stronger and more equitable recovery,” the report stated.
To be sure, the pandemic had a roller coaster effect on the job market.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the U.S. labor market has been, in a word turbulent,” the report stated. “Unemployment quadrupled between February and April 2020.”
During this period, the number of unemployed people rose by 23.8 million. Of that total, 17.7 million did not have a bachelor’s degree, while 6 million had a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Those hardest hit were lower wage workers, people with lower levels of education, women, and people of color, younger and older workers, according to the report.
In June 2021, the number of job openings reached a record high, as employers were offering hiring incentives, lowering requirements and providing training to fill open positions
Here are some of the key findings of the report:
• Both unemployment and job openings were substantially higher in mid-2021 than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The minimum educational requirements requested by employers in online job postings fell modestly after the onset of the pandemic.
• The share of online employment postings for jobs paying decent wages and accessible to workers without a college degree rose to 28% at the end of 2020, before going down to 26% in the first quarter of 2021. This represented an increase of more than 700,000 job postings, up from the same time in 2020.
• In the five quarters after the start of the pandemic, there was an additional 2.3 million employment postings for jobs with decent paying wages, compared with the five quarters preceding the pandemic. These are jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree and pay above the national annual median wage.
With so much uncertainty in the labor market, many employers in Philadelphia are turned to experienced job training organizations to help them, such as OIC Inc. and the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI), which has created programs for companies such as Philadelphia Shipyard Inc., SEPTA and TastyKake.
Cait Garozzo, managing director of the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, said the agency has long been a go-to solution for employers looking to connect to highly engaged and prepared talent.
“The pandemic has wreaked havoc across all areas of our collective lives and employment has been one of the most visible and hardest hit areas,” Garozzo said. “With so much uncertainty in the labor market, employers have once again turned to WPSI for support.”
Garozzo said the organization has adapted to the virtual world, but has not fundamentally changed its approach.
“We still connect directly with job seekers, offer community and guidance, share knowledge, and provide an insider’s view of the job role an employer is looking to fill,” Garozzo said. “It is that person-centered approach that allows WPSI to provide employers with talented individuals who are ready, willing and prepared to start work.”
