A new affordable housing development is slated for Philadelphia’s gentrifying Point Breeze neighborhood.
The Women’s Community Revitalization Project (WCRP) broke ground Tuesday on the Mamie Nichols Townhomes which will consist of 33 affordable rental units.
The homes are named in honor of the late Mamie Nichols who founded the Point Breeze Federation. She championed affordable housing, neighborhood beautification and public education.
Her daughter, Rochelle Nichols-Solomon reflected on Nichols’ legacy during the groundbreaking ceremony held at 1344 S. Capitol Street.
“If Mamie Nichols was physically with us today she would celebrate this great accomplishment – 33 units of permanently affordable rental homes for low income families and the continued fight to ensure living in Point Breeze is an option for families like hers,” Nichols-Solomon said.
“My mother often talked about losing Point Breeze, as Center City pushed south, forecasting the gentrification that was to come."
“She would graciously accept this project named after her and acknowledge all of the people that worked with her."
At the core, Mamie Nichols truly believed in the power of ordinary people working together to do extraordinary things," Nichols-Solomon said.
"If she were here today she would be so proud of this work and she would say, well done.”
WCRP, a woman-led development organization, is continuing Nichols’ legacy.
“For us, it is just incredible to be able to save some affordability in Point Breeze,” said Nora Lichtash, executive director of WCRP.
She cited Census statistics indicating that about one-third of South Philadelphia’s African American families have been displaced due to gentrification.
“People are being pushed out,” she said.
“They can’t afford these homes, so it just makes a huge difference to us that we can do this.”
The development will feature nine-wheelchair accessible units, 22 townhomes for families and 11 one-bedroom or efficiency units for veterans with special needs. The housing units are expected to be completed by December 2021.
The project, which is converting three dozen vacant lots to residential use, is part of the Community Justice Land Trust, a model that promotes equitable development through community ownership of the land.
During the groundbreaking ceremony Albert Littlepage, president of the Point Breeze Community Development Coalition, addressed how the neighborhood has changed during the last 20 years.
“After decades of disinvestment, developers seized on the opportunity that Point Breeze offers - proximity to Center City, market rate affordability and vacant land,” he said.
“The new development that has taken place in our neighborhood has changed the composition of our community and ultimately caused housing prices and taxes to go up, causing long term African American residents to become displaced and priced out.”
Littlepage said no community should only serve the affluent and exclude the working class, disabled underprivileged, seniors and veterans.
“Today we demonstrate a commitment to residents who have lost hope and feel forgotten,” he says of the housing development’s impact.
“And today, diversity wins as we strike a balance for the higher end development that has taken place in our community. That’s why the Mamie Nichols townhouses are so important to our community. These townhouses are a symbol of hope to our community, stakeholders and families like you and me who have lived here for decades.”
Anne Fadullon, Philadelphia’s director of Department of Development and Planning, addressed why city officials are strong supporters of the project.
“It fits in with the city’s 10-year housing action plan where we are committed to creating affordable housing opportunities, particularly in neighborhoods like Point Breeze that are having such an influx of private development,” she said.
Fadullon said the private development is driving housing prices up.
“Housing costs in this area of South Philadelphia has increased by about 300% in the past 20 years and unfortunately we know what we have not seen incomes keep up to that level,” she said.
“What that means is that housing in this community to people that live in this community is becoming further and further out of reach.”
City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the council district where the Nichols homes are located, commended the project. He said he was excited about the project because it ensures that affordable workforce housing will exist in South Philadelphia forever.
"I truly understand how we have to make sure that we balance the level of development that we are seeing inside of our community because ultimately I believe that a diverse and inclusive community is a strong community, but nonetheless those who have always lived (in) this neighborhood should always have the opportunity to continue to stay and live (in) this neighborhood," Johnson said.
The groundbreaking comes a year after WCRP started construction on five permanent affordable ownership units in Point Breeze that are also named for Nichols.
