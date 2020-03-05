PHILADELPHIA — A woman walking her dog in a Philadelphia neighborhood was struck and wounded by a stray bullet, authorities said.
The 59-year-old woman and her husband were walking the dog near their home when they heard gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. The woman soon realized she had been shot in her lower leg and was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Authorities say it's still not clear who fired the shot or why, But they say surveillance cameras captured at least part of the incident.
The woman's name has not been released. Her husband and their dog apparently were not injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.