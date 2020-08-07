PHILADELPHIA — A woman was shot and wounded while sitting in a parked car with her two children when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. It wasn't clear what prompted the gunfire, but authorities believe the two shooters were targeting someone who was standing at a nearby street corner.
At least six shots hit the woman's car, authorities said, and at least one struck her in the left side of her chest. The woman's 14-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son were not injured.
The wounded woman drove to a hospital and was being treated for her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening. Her name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.