FILE - Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser on May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday, July 18, 2022 to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he’s already served in custody, and short enough to avoid triggering deportation proceedings for the Moroccan immigrant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)