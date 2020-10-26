PHILADELPHIA — Firefighters found a woman stabbed to death after extinguishing a fire in an apartment in the city's Brewerytown section.
Firefighters responded to a report of a fire with people trapped inside around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
After they put out the flames, police said firefighters discovered Devin Gold, 27, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 40-year-old man was found with injuries nearby, police said. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.
Police have not said who stabbed the woman.
Two other people escaped the fire. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.