Caroline Merrill is enjoying life at her own pace. And why not? She’s 108 years young and doesn’t let anything slow her down.
Well, we’d better rephrase that. Only a good hearted laughter can slow her down.
“That’s what she loves to do,” said her daughter Carol Merrill-Bright. “That’s what she’s known for, bringing laughter. It’s part of her life.”
Born Oct. 29, 1914, Caroline can remember when a young Philadelphia was a booming. She lives in Ardmore and has been a resident of the community for decades. Here’s a little known fact, her people helped establish Zion Baptist Church of Ardmore. Located at 219 W. Spring Street, the church is now a fixture in the community.
“It has always meant something to us,” she said. “It’s a big part of my life and I’m so proud of it. It’s also been a big part of Ardmore and has continued to grow the way Ardmore has grown.”
People always seem to ask Caroline Merrill what is the secret to having a long life? Here’s the answer, she doesn’t know. However, she thinks that laughter may be a part of the puzzle.
“Laughter makes you feel good,” she said. “It’s something everyone does. I enjoy laughing. It makes me very happy.”
A former city nurse, Merril was known to make people smile. A kind word or a hearty saying can do wonders. And it’s done wonders for her. She looks no where near her age. She can walk. She can talk. She is living history and knows it.
“She is a blessing,” said Carol Merrill-Bright, one of two children still alive. “When she puts it together, whatever she’s been thinking of, you remember it.”
These days, Caroline Merrill loves to remember the days when there were horses running through the area. It makes her feel good. She knows that life goes on and she knows that she’s been a part of it.
“I’m very happy,” she said with a healthy smile. “I’ve just celebrated my birthday and I feel great.”
Caroline Merrill had two children, Carol and Charles David Merrill Jr. They are 74 and 67-years old. Caroline had two children while Charles had six. There are no great grand children.
“I would say that she’s happy,” said Carol Merrill. “She gets her rest and then she’s up to doing pretty much anything that she wants to do. She’s been very blessed.”
When she was younger, Caroline Merrill became an LPN. She loved doing her job, which would take her to North Philadelphia daily. Nursing gave her excitement and it was a joy knowing that she was doing something to help the Black race succeed. That may explain why she has such a soft touch for comedian Steve Harvey. She watches re-run of his television show, “Family Feud,” constantly.
“Oh I love me some Steve Harvey,” she said with a big smile. “I think he’s the best thing on TV right now. That man can make me laugh. There’s just something about him that makes me feel good. I can’t explain it. I just think the world of him. “
In the early years, when Zion Baptist Church of Ardmore was held in a neighbor’s parlor, Caroline Merrill was doing what she could to keep people coming. A cup of water, a song, and always a cute smile helped build Zion Baptist Church of Ardmore. Whenever she enters the building, the Mother of Zion Baptist Church of Ardmore is treated like royalty.
“They know her,” said Carol Merrill-Bright. “She’s treated very well and I’m so proud of that. She has a lot of things to share.”
