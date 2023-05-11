Nasir Grant, left, and Ameen Hurst

This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Department of Prisons shows, from left, Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst. —Philadelphia Department of Prisons via AP

 HOGP

PHILADELPHIA — Two inmates who escaped Sunday night from a Philadelphia prison were aided by a woman in the city, who authorities said Thursday had been charged with escape and conspiracy.

A judge set bail at $500,000 for Xianni Stallings, though that ruling was being appealed by prosecutors who had sought $2 million bail. She was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. She was being represented by the public defender's office, which declined to comment.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.