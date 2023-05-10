A 21-year-old woman was arraigned Thursday for helping two prisoners escape from a Philadelphia facility this week by connecting them with a ride, authorities said.
Xianni Stalling, of North Philadelphia, was arraigned for helping two prisoners escape Sunday from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.
Convicted murderer Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant, who was awaiting trial on drug charges, are still being sought after escaping from the prison in Northeast Philadelphia.
According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Stallings answered two recorded prison phone calls from one of the men Sunday, and connected them with a ride after their successful run from the correctional facility.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Stallings has been charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape and use of a communication facility.
U.S. Marshals are still searching for the two prisoners who escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (PICC) at 8301 State Road.
Hundreds of vacancies were credited with contributing to the prison break during Thursday’s weekly City Council session.
“The lack of leadership in this city is absolutely exhausting,” Councilmember at-large Sharon Vaughn said as she called for hearings to look into deficiencies within the Department of Prisons.
She said that there are 800 vacancies in the city’s prison department.
Councilmember Curtis Jones called the situation a “state of emergency.”
Stallings assisted Hurst, who at 16 had killed several Philadelphians: Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs, 20, was shot in the torso in Wynnewood; Naquon Smith, 24, was shot in the chest, arm and shoulder and Tamir Brown, 16, were both shot and killed in Overbrook Park, and Rodney Hargrove, 20, was shot after leaving a correctional facility.
Philadelphia police first caught up to Hurst and locked him up in 2021. However, Monday afternoon, at age 18, Hurst escaped from PICC through a hole he cut in a fence.
He was on the run with Grant, 24, from his prison housing unit, who had been awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges.
The pair, reportedly shimmied to freedom through a hole in a recreation yard fence around 8 p.m. Sunday. But somehow, their absence wasn’t noticed until 3 p.m. Monday when all-out manhunt began. The two had a 19-hour head start on officers who began searching around the facility in Philadelphia.
Hurst, the most violent of two inmates, is 6 feet tall and 140 pounds; Grant is 5-foot-9-inches tall and 160 pounds.
Grant was due in court January 2024 for a handful of charges and was being held on a half million dollars bail. Last September, he was arrested and charged with six counts of illegal gun possession, manufacturing and delivering drugs, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and related charges.
He made news in March 2019, when he forced police to chase him from Harrisburg, Pa., onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike and through Dauphin County. He abandoned his white SUV after a least one crash and tried to run before being apprehended. He had a loaded gun in his possession that had been reported stolen in South Carolina, and multiple narcotics. He was also wanted by Philadelphia’s Office of Probation.
The Philadelphia correctional officers’ union, AFSCME Local 159, headed by David Robinson, has complained about staffing shortages in recent weeks.
The union said that at the end of last year it was down more than 800 correction officers — or 42% of all budgeted positions — to help monitor 4,300 people incarcerated at four facilities in the Philadelphia area.
However, the city’s Department of Prisons insists that the prisoners’ escape was not tied to this shortage.
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons, headed by Commissioner Blanche Carney, has begun to address staffing issues by adding a 12-hour staff initiative, attendance initiatives and a recruitment campaign, said a spokesperson from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office.
According to Carney, the Department of Prisons is also looking to hire a diversity coordinator, a wellness coordinator and to continue a hiring campaign. They also promised to hire an independent monitor to look into issues ranging from extended lockdowns to violence.
Robinson and other AFSCME union officials have called for Kenney to replace Carney, who was appointed head of Philadelphia prisons seven years ago. He said she has not addressed poor living conditions affecting correctional officers on the job, as well as the incarcerated population.
Ten inmates died last year and 29 died during the COVID-19 pandemic — union officials said that the jail facilities were not being cleaned often enough to control the spread of the virus.
Two years ago a group of 10 inmates sued the Department of Prisons and won a settlement of $125,000 for poor health conditions, for not being allowed their three hours outside of their cells each day, for a lack of hand soap and hand sanitizer, and for being denied time to take a shower.
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons is working with U.S. Marshals to apprehend the prisoners. Additionally, security tapes, staff assignments, and phone calls made by Hurst and Grant prior to their getaway are under review.
Prison staff and other inmates are being interviewed for information any eyewitness accounts. All findings will be made available to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Facilities were on lockdown, through, today, Friday, during a review of the perimeter and security points. Gov. Josh Shapiro and the mayor’s office were also working together to conduct a vulnerability assessment of the correctional facility.
The prisoners’ escape coincides with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ National Correctional Officer’s Appreciation Week, which started Sunday.
“Correctional officers have one of the most difficult jobs in America,” said Carl Baily, chairman of the Teamsters’ Law Enforcement League. “Each day they put themselves in dangerous and potentially harmful situations to protect others in the facility from anything that may arise.”
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each fugitive and for information leading to the arrest of the two escaped prisoners.
The city of Philadelphia has set a reward of $20,000 that leads to their arrests.
Anyone with information may call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a report online at phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.
